flourish On October 24, 2017 By christophermcgeownwriting sometimes when people leave we grow to fill the void. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related
5 thoughts on “flourish”
Very pertinent 🙂
Thanks for the beautifully put words.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love this. I always think about the void created when people//places//things leave or disappear and what is going to take that place. The universe is a vacuum 🔮
LikeLike
You speak the truth.
LikeLike
Beautifully said, and so true.
LikeLike
So true
LikeLike