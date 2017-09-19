It might be hard for you to understand
But sometimes,
Growing up,
It was easier just to disappear into myself
And hide in plain site–
The very thing that cripples me
Now,
At times,
Is what helped me
To survive.
2 thoughts on “distant”
I can understand that, even if it’s not within my scope of experience.
This piece really resonated with me. Excellently expressed !
