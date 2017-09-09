wildflower On September 9, 2017September 8, 2017 By christophermcgeownwriting There was a terrible Catastrophe here Once, But now A single wildflower Blooms. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related
2 thoughts on “wildflower”
I love wildflowers. And I love this post, for all that it means.
I love this post. I'm a follower, read your blog regularly, and often click on "like" because you write beautifully and I relate to the ways you connect nature to your topics.
