wildflower

On By christophermcgeownwriting

There was a terrible

Catastrophe here

Once,

But now

A single wildflower

Blooms.

Advertisements

2 thoughts on “wildflower

  2. I love this post. I’m a follower, read your blog regularly, and often click on “like” because you write beautifully and I relate to the ways you connect nature to your topics. Since I’ve been reading your work for a long time , I thought you might actually enjoy my blog since my writing sensibility is similar to yours. Here’s a link to a post you might appreciate about orchids: https://overthehillontheyellowbrickroad.com/2017/08/07/conversation-withan-orchid-coping-with-lower-stem-pain/

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s