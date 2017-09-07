Sometimes I don’t understand
How I bounce back and forth
Between such extremes;
One minute
The world is my oyster,
The next,
I am the oyster,
Trapped
By the weight of the sea.
Advertisements
Sometimes I don’t understand
How I bounce back and forth
Between such extremes;
One minute
The world is my oyster,
The next,
I am the oyster,
Trapped
By the weight of the sea.
4 thoughts on “deep water”
Love this poem.
LikeLike
True life’s ups and downs – good one!
LikeLike
You are one deep dude!
LikeLike
Oh this could be me. Love it.
LikeLike