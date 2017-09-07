deep water

On By christophermcgeownwriting

Sometimes I don’t understand

How I bounce back and forth

Between such extremes;

One minute

The world is my oyster,

The next,

I am the oyster,

Trapped

By the weight of the sea.

Advertisements

4 thoughts on “deep water

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s