silent night On August 30, 2017August 30, 2017 By christophermcgeownwriting You call our scars A cry for attention, Then wonder Why we suffer In silence.
6 thoughts on “silent night”
So true! Love this
Reblogged this on Blood Into Ink
Christopher McGeown/ Short Poems and Other Nonsense
thank you:)
Wow,so deep and true.
Reblogged this on Temperamental Mental Soup
Speaking the truth!
🙂
