shame on you On August 1, 2017July 31, 2017 By christophermcgeownwriting Use me once And I disappear, For I would rather Be alone Than lonely In love With you.
2 thoughts on “shame on you”
I like this piece as well. I was reading your likes and what did I espy? – a public statement of the love of Allusion by a pretty good Alliterationist:? Alliterationor? 🙂 Anyway one of my favorite forms and I send along this quote:
“Alliteration is not a prostitute to be sold to every sailor who visits the port. This fine lady is a valuable literary diva one should ask to sing her aria only for special occasions.” ― Dennis Vickers , Between the Shadow and the Soul
Only special occasions? Tut-tut, Vickers 🙂
hahaha, that is an amazing quote:D
