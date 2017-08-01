shame on you

On By christophermcgeownwriting

Use me once

And I disappear,

For I would rather

Be alone

Than lonely

In love

With you.

Advertisements

2 thoughts on “shame on you

  1. I like this piece as well. I was reading your likes and what did I espy? – a public statement of the love of Allusion by a pretty good Alliterationist:? Alliterationor? 🙂 Anyway one of my favorite forms and I send along this quote:

    “Alliteration is not a prostitute to be sold to every sailor who visits the port. This fine lady is a valuable literary diva one should ask to sing her aria only for special occasions.” ― Dennis Vickers , Between the Shadow and the Soul

    Only special occasions? Tut-tut, Vickers 🙂

    On Tue, Aug 1, 2017 at 5:19 AM, Short Poems and Other Nonsense wrote:

    > christophermcgeownwriting posted: “Use me once And I disappear, For I > would rather Be alone Than lonely In love With you.” >

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s