scar tissue On July 30, 2017July 30, 2017 By christophermcgeownwriting Your eyes rested Fixed on my scars While my heart lay bare Before you.
2 thoughts on “scar tissue”
People naturally focus on scars. Some may never see the beauty of one baring their heart and soul in spite of their flaws. This I believe is a good thing because not everyone is deserving of something so precious. That is a wine you’ll never have to sip from.
