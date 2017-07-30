scar tissue

On By christophermcgeownwriting

Your eyes rested

Fixed on my scars

While my heart lay bare

Before you.

2 thoughts on "scar tissue"

  2. People naturally focus on scars. Some may never see the beauty of one baring their heart and soul in spite of their flaws. This I believe is a good thing because not everyone is deserving of something so precious. That is a wine you’ll never have to sip from.

