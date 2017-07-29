beginning On July 29, 2017July 28, 2017 By christophermcgeownwriting Things that are whole Cannot change, Understand the beautiful potential That comes With being broken. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related
3 thoughts on “beginning”
“The world breaks everyone, and afterward, some are strong at the broken places.” – Ernest Hemingway
There are several variations available on this quote.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes! 🙏🏻
LikeLike
thank you for this. ❤
LikeLike