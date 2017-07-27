the beautiful breakdown

christophermcgeownwriting

We are quick to forget

The sad autumn leaves

Out of which

The beautiful

Summer

Blooms.

3 thoughts on “the beautiful breakdown

  2. I love this!!!!! Would you mind if I quote you by using your poem in one of my upcoming blog posts, and of course give you full credit? Your words really relate to some of my recent posts and what I tend to write about these days. Cathi

