the beautiful breakdown On July 27, 2017July 26, 2017 By christophermcgeownwriting We are quick to forget The sad autumn leaves Out of which The beautiful Summer Blooms.
3 thoughts on “the beautiful breakdown”
😍😍😍
LikeLike
I love this!!!!! Would you mind if I quote you by using your poem in one of my upcoming blog posts, and of course give you full credit? Your words really relate to some of my recent posts and what I tend to write about these days. Cathi
LikeLike
So true!
LikeLike