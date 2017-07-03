The seas know
That it is easy to admire
The beauty of their calm surface,
Without acknowledging
The crushing weight
Of their depth.
8 thoughts on “the simple truth about depth (as told by the seas)”
This was beautiful to read first thing in the morning. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
thank you:):)
LikeLike
Deep and beautiful.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So simple, so deeply affecting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
thank you:)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nice one, so complex !
LikeLiked by 1 person
thank you:)
LikeLike
Beautiful!
LikeLiked by 1 person