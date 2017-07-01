sometimes On July 1, 2017June 30, 2017 By christophermcgeownwriting Sometimes I feel Like a shapeshifting Puzzle piece That never quite Fits. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related
3 thoughts on “sometimes”
Wonderfulll
Also, I know this is poetry, but I’m finding this workbook quite beneficial for identity and belonging issues
https://www.amazon.com/Restoring-My-Soul-Authentic-2007-03-15/dp/B01JXS6CLU/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_product_top?ie=UTF8 , and it’s a lot cheaper from Wordery.
dang looks goo, might have to get that!
