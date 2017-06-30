drunk dancers On June 30, 2017June 30, 2017 By christophermcgeownwriting We are drunk dancers, Who know passion Before we know rhythm. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related
8 thoughts on “drunk dancers”
Love this
thank you:)
This reminds me of a poem ” Dancing without a note”. Nice one
just checked that out, very nice poem!
Thank you.
Never give a sword to a man who can’t dance.
wise words
It relates to humans in general. Enjoyed reading
